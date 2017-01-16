'Star Wars: Episode 9' News: Lucasfilm will not CGI Carrie Fisher after 'Episode 8'

Lucasfilm has recently clarified that they will not feature a computer-generated imagery (CGI) of Carrie Fisher in the next films of "Star Wars" after the upcoming Episode 8.

In a statement, Lucasfilm expressed that they do not normally respond to speculations created by fans or the press. But, on a rare occasion, they wanted to address a recent rumor that the studio is planning to "digitally recreate" Fisher as Princess or General Leia Organa. Lucasfilm assured fans that Fisher will not be digitally recreated in future films and installments of the franchise.

"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to 'Star Wars,'" Lucasfilm explained.

Fisher passed away last Dec. 27, several days after she reportedly suffered a severe heart attack while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Last December, Deadline reported that Fisher was able to complete filming her part for the yet to be titled "Star Wars: Episode 8." The same report also mentioned that Fisher was to reprise her role for the ninth episode of the film franchise but basing on the recent statement from Lucasfilm, it is not happening — not even with the help of technology.

Fans might have thought that Lucasfilm would use the same move they did with the character of the late Peter Cushing who passed away in 1994. As noted by BBC, Cushing played the role of Grand Moff Tarkin in 1977 and was again featured in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" that premiered in 2016.

In other news, another "Star Wars: Episode 8" star, Laura Dern, recently paid tribute to Fisher in an interview with Entertainment Tonight saying: "We put a lot of focus currently on what it is to be a female icon, what it is to use your voice, what it is to be comfortable in your own skin. She has always been one of the most extraordinary beacons, an original screen icon."