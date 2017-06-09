'Star Wars' Han Solo Film News, Release Date: Donald Glover Talks 'Complicated' Character

Donald Glover is currently filming the upcoming "Star Wars" Han Solo standalone film, where he plays Lando Calrissian, a character the actor describes as "complicated."

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONIDonald Glover portrays Lando Calrissian in the upcoming 'Star Wars' Han Solo movie.

Production is already underway in London, and Deadline recently sat down with Glover to talk about the artist's many projects, including the new Han Solo film.

"I feel like people like him 'cause he has a lot of style, but also he's a complicated character in this world. I think even Han isn't as complicated as Lando is," Glover shared. "From the first time you meet him, you don't know whether to trust him or not, and you're constantly not knowing whether to trust him. I like that about him."

Glover, who created and stars in FX's "Atlanta," revealed that Lando is actually his favorite "Star Wars" character as well. His experience shooting the film and becoming the character has been nothing short of "enjoyable," he said, as he labeled it a favorite.

The Golden Globe winner is joined by Alden Ehrenreich in the role of the iconic smuggler originated by Harrison Ford, who previously commented on how "weird" it would be for him to watch the film.

Rounding out the cast are Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton, who was recently interviewed by Oprah Winfrey as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" program. And while Newton declined to share any spoilers about the upcoming untitled film, she did share her excitement about the project.

"I've signed a non-disclosure and can't say a word, which is frustrating because you know me. I like to chat it up," the "Westworld" actress said.

Apart from Ehrenreich, Glover and Harrelson, the other actors' roles have yet to be revealed. Harrelson is set to portray Han's mentor who does not necessarily have a clean rap sheet.

The "Star Wars" Han Solo movie is scheduled to premiere on May 25, 2018.