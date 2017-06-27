'Star Wars' News: Mark Hamill Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame; Disney Boss Praises New 'Han Solo' Director

The force is about to get stronger in Hollywood as Disney has announced that "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill, who plays the iconic Luke Skywalker, is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniFeatured in the image is "Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill.

It is how the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honors personalities that have contributed greatly to the entertainment industry. Now, Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams will no longer be the only "Star Wars" icons to have their own star along the Hollywood strip as Hamill is also about to get one for himself.

Upon becoming aware of the news, Hamill posted "#Speechless" with the link to the article on his Twitter page.

As per Disney's announcement, he will also be joined by Minnie Mouse, Tony Award winning composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress Zoe Saldana, "Thor: Ragnarok" actor Jeff Goldbum, "Grey's Anatomy" writer and producer Shonda Rhimes, and "Black-ish" actor and executive producer Anthony Anderson.

Meanwhile, the status of the still-untitled "Han Solo" movie has been quite unclear to the fans lately, especially when the two directors made their exit due to creative differences and were replaced by "A Beautiful Mind" director Ron Howard.

TMZ recently caught up with Disney chief Bob Iger and put him on the spot with some questions regarding how the upcoming "Han Solo" film is doing. While he did a great job at evading most questions, he did reassure the photographer interviewing him, as well as the fans who have watched the video interview on YouTube, that the film is "not doomed."

He added, "First of all, we have a great script, a great cast and a great director. It'll be fine. I'm very excited."

Also, when asked if he thinks that the film was going to be delayed because of the recent changes, Iger replied, "I'm not going to say."

The untitled "Han Solo" film is scheduled to open in cinemas on May 25, 2018.