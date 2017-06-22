'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Spoilers: One Scene Relates Directly to Episode 9

Fans should pay close attention to every detail in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" when it premieres in cinemas later this year, as it has been revealed that it contains a tidbit related to Episode 9.

This much was revealed by "Star Wars" Episode 9 director Colin Trevorrow when he spoke on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Trevorrow apparently asked "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson to film something that would set up a later event in the sequel.

"There was one little thing. It wasn't an adjustment, it was just 'Could you shoot this one extra thing while you're in this place on this day?' And he did, which was great," Trevorrow said (via Slash Film). "But, y'know, it's part of the collaborative process that exists – everyone is in communication."

It remains to be seen what Trevorrow asked Johnson to shoot, though, as details surrounding "The Last Jedi" are being kept tightly under wraps. However, StarWarsNews was able to obtain new photos of a creature that looks to be on the same island as Luke (Mark Hamill) when viewers last saw him in "The Force Awakens."

The "Star Wars" publication was able to commission a concept art for the creature based on photos captured on set. They surmised that the creature, whose name is unknown, was nine feet tall and quite rounded in shape. It is still unclear, though, whether the creature plays an important role or if it just a passing figure in the film.

Only speculations exist at this point since nothing can be officially confirmed. One particular theory involved Luke revealing himself to be a Gray Jedi in the highly anticipated sequel. Fans have come to this conclusion based on the teaser, where Luke says that "it's time for the Jedi to end."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. theaters on Dec. 15.