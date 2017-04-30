Steam Games News: Dollar Forever Bundle Offers 26 Titles for Only $1

Gamers can now beef up their PC games library and get 26 titles for only $1 each through the Dollar Forever Bundle offer from Bundle Stars.

Bundle StarsDollar Forever Bundle promotional image

The Bundle Stars has recently opened the Dollar Forever Bundle promo featuring 26 PC games. Interested players can make the purchase through Bundle Stars and subsequently redeem the bought games on Steam.

It is important to also note that anyone who wants to make a purchase from the Dollar Forever Bundle must have a Steam account in order to redeem the game they bought.

Most of the games featured in the Dollar Forever Bundle roster were developed by independent video game studios, and some of them are listed below.

"The Dweller" is a puzzle game that requires players to assume the character of an ancient and powerful entity so the main protagonist is practically considered a monster. The evil side of the character is triggered after a group of archaeologists wakes him up. Players, being the monster, will have to drive away the intruders. The problem, however, is his cave has pathways tricky enough to be a puzzle that needs to be solved. This game is originally priced $4.99.

Players will save $3.99 when they purchase "Cat on a Diet" via Bundle Stars. This game features a food-loving cat named Dr. Meow. Based on the game's description on Bundle Stars, Dr. Meow loves cookies, and being helpful people, players will have to help him find his ways to more cookie jars.

Meanwhile, "Frederic: Evil Strikes Back" combines duels and music and it originally costs $7.99. The main concept is for players to assume the character of Frederic Chopin where they need to defeat several forces, through duels, who want to enslave the entire world of music.

Other games that are offered for $1 until next month are "Surfingers," "BlackSmith HIT," "Fly O'Clock," "Timberman," "Risky Rescue," "Roll'd," "Frederic: Resurrection of Music," "Frederic: Resurrection of Music Director's Cut," "Teddy Floppy Ear - Mountain Adventure," "The Final Take," "The Dolls: Reborn," "16-Bit Trader," and "Iesabel" among others.