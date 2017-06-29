Stefán Karl Stefánsson News: 'LazyTown' Actor Now in Final Stage of Bile-Duct Cancer

Stefán Karl Stefánsson is on the final stage of his cancer, his wife confirms.

Facebook/The Official Page for LazyTownShown in the photo is Stefán Karl Stefánsson as Robbie Rotten in "LazyTown."

Steinunn Olina, wife of the lead star in popular kids TV show "LazyTown," Stefansson, has recently took to Facebook to reveal the real status of her husband's health.

"Stefán has bile-duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma), a rare and little-researched disease. The disease is now advanced to stage four, and therefore, his life expectancy is unfortunately significantly reduced," Olina revealed on Facebook.

According to reports, it was only in September last year when Stefánsson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer until it relapsed last month with two masses removed from his liver. Then, just last week, the worst and heartbreaking news was delivered to the actor and his loved ones as it was discovered that he has bile-duct cancer.

As the actor became too ill to work since he was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, his friends set up a GoFundMe page for him in October last year for his treatment. As of this writing, the page has gathered more than $144,000 from almost 10,000 donors but is still short of the $150,000 target.

"We are raising funds to help Stefan and his family survive the coming year. Not only will they need assistance with medical bills, but it's important that Stefan be allowed to heal his body and spirit without the additional burden of financial need," goes a portion of the introduction on the GoFundMe page set up for Stefan as written by its organizer, Mark Valenti.

To the uninitiated, Stefánsson plays the role of Robbie Rotten in the children show "LazyTown," which aims at motivating children to lead a more active and healthier lifestyle. However, it has been learned that the actor has not only played life to the role of Robbie Rotten as he has also portrayed several other characters, including the Grinch in Running Subway Productions' production of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical."