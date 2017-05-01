Steve Harvey Declares 'Thanks Be to God' After Emmy Award Wins

Television host Steve Harvey was the winner of two awards at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday and shared his gratitude for his fans and God following the announcement.

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson)Comedian Steve Harvey speaks during the global launch of the UNICEF Imagine campaign at United Nations Headquarters in New York, November 20, 2014.

Harvey received awards for "Outstanding" game show host for "Family Feud" and best host of an informative talk show for "Steve Harvey."

After his win, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences better known as the Daytime Emmy's sent Harvey a congratulatory tweet from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

On his hit shows, Harvey is known for taking a break from his comedic commentary from time to time to share his faith in God. So upon learning of his victories he likewise gave the glory to God.

"So amazing, thanks be to God and to all of you who watch and love #FamilyFeud" Harvey wrote in response, celebrating the wins.

After learning of his second award the 60 year old added,"Unbelievable, thanks for this honor, and thanks to the #SteveHarvey crew who helped make this possible! #blessed"

So amazing, thanks be to God and to all of you who watch and love #FamilyFeud https://t.co/NTMb75m8Po — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) May 1, 2017

The Daytime Emmy Awards show was streamed live but was not televised. See the complete list of winners below:

Outstanding Drama Series: "General Hospital"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Gina Tognoni, "The Young and the Restless"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Scott Clifton, "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Kate Mansi, "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Steve Burton, "The Young and the Restless"

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series: Lexi Ainsworth, "General Hospital"

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series: Bryan Craig, "General Hospital"

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series: Jim O'Heir, "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team: "General Hospital"

Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team: "The Young and the Restless"

Outstanding Game Show Host: Steve Harvey, "Family Feud"

Outstanding Game Show: "Jeopardy"

Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"

Outstanding Entertainment News Program: "ET"

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts: Steve Harvey, "Steve Harvey"

Outstanding Informative Talk Show: "The Dr. Oz Show"

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts: "The Talk": Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Outstanding Culinary Program: "Eat the World"

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish: "Destinos"

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish-Language Program: Gaby Natale, "SuperLatina With Gaby Natale"