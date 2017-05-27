'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers, Air Date: Horrifying Evils Ahead Will Make the Demogorgon 'Look Quaint,' EP Says

The first season of Netflix's breakout hit "Stranger Things" introduced the scary Demogorgon, but it looks like season 2 is going to feature even more terrifying creatures that will easily outshine the gruesome beast.

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV'Stranger Things' season 2 will premiere on Halloween.

In an interview with Gold Derby, executive producer Shawn Levy exclusively revealed the horrible dangers that loom in season 2 and compared them to season 1's Demogorgon.

"Will Byers is very much at the center of several intersecting challenges, threats in season two and I think overall the forces of evil that are inherent in season two make that Demogorgon look quaint in retrospect," Levy teased.

One of these evil creatures was already previewed briefly in the trailer for "Stranger Things" season 2. First seen as a drawing of Will's, then as a silhouette in a red flash in the sky, the beast looks to be a multi-legged spider-like monster of some sort. It definitely appeared to be larger than the Demogorgon.

As for Noah Schnapp's Will Byers, the season 1 finale saw him cough up what seemed to be a black slug. It is certainly a cause for concern, especially since he spent a rather long time in the Upside Down. Schnapp was promoted to a series regular for season 2.

Co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer, identical twins collectively known as the Duffer Brothers, teased earlier this month that the upcoming season will shine a light on character development as well.

"It's even more intense," Ross told Deadline. "But it's interesting because we get to spend some time with our characters when they're not worried about their lost friend. We get to see some other sides to them upfront."

And while character development is certainly important, fans can also expect season 2 to be scarier than the first. It has been said time and again that the highly anticipated second season will be bigger and darker, focusing more on the horror genre.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will be released on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, on Netflix.