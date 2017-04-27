'Street Fighter V' News: Capcom Pro Tour DLC Released, Includes New Costumes For Ken and Ryu

Several new costumes were already released recently for "Street Fighter V," and now, there are more that players can get.

PlayStation BlogRyu and Ken sporting their Capcom Pro Tour costumes inside 'Street Fighter V'

Developers recently announced a new batch of Capcom Pro Tour-themed downloadable content for the fighting game via a post on the PlayStation Blog.

This time around, the Capcom Pro Tour DLC includes new costumes for the franchise staples Ryu and Ken. The new costumes have been described as "formal wear" for both Ryu and Ken, outfits worthy of being showcased at the Capcom Cup, according to the developers.

The new costumes for Ryu and Ken are ones that players can get right now, though there are additional pieces of Capcom Pro Tour content that have not been fully revealed just yet.

One of those additional pieces of content is yet another costume.

Dubbed as the Champion's Choice Costume, this new item figures to be one that fans of the fighting game will want to own, but they will have to wait a bit longer before they can know exactly what it is and when it will be made available to them.

The currently available Ryu and Ken costumes as well as the Champion's Choice Costume that will be detailed in full later on can be purchased for $5.99 each.

Another piece of Capcom Pro Tour content that will be fully revealed later on is a special stage. Developers have yet to hint at the design of this new stage, but it is one that players will be able to get for $9.99.

Developers are also offering a Capcom Pro Tour 2017 Premier Pass for $24.99 and it contains the costumes, the stage, a special color option for all 28 characters as well as two titles.

Players can purchase the different pieces of Capcom Pro Tour content or the pass itself up until the end of November.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.