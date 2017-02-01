'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers: Trouble Lands on the DEO

The Department of Extra-Normal Operations will be compromised in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

Facebook/TheCWSupergirlM'gann is in danger in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "The Martian Chronicles," the synopsis reveals that Hank (David Harewood) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) will erroneously bring an avenging White Martian into the DEO and put their colleagues in danger. Armek (guest star Terrell Tilford) will arrive in National City, intent on capturing M'gann (guest star Sharon Leal). There, she will be tried for treason after betraying her people. M'gann's friends will not let this happen, especially Hank, who has developed a deep attachment to the other Martian.

To avoid Armek, Hank and Kara believe that the best way is to bring M'gann to the DEO. Unfortunately, they will underestimate the enemy's powers. Armek is one step ahead of them. He will shape-shift into M'gann and let the others bring him to headquarters. With him on the loose and able to take on any disguise, Kara and the others will have a tough time catching Armek without hurting innocent people. The promo shows Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) on the lookout for the White Martian. The alien in his true form is hideously scary and he towers over Kara.

The DEO is on lockdown. Nobody can enter or leave. Any one of the agents there can be Armek in disguise. The trailer shows Winn using fire to flush out the White Martian. Later on, when Armek reveals himself, he and Kara are shown in a fierce battle. He is a powerful foe and very determined to capture M'gann. Kara will need all the help she can get to defeat Armek. She will not let M'gann suffer in the hands of her people.

"Supergirl" season 2 episode 11 will air on Monday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.