'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Kara to Fight Fellow Kryptonian

Kara (Melissa Benoist) will be up against a fellow Kryptonian in the next season of "Supergirl."

According to Den of Geek, Supergirl will find her strength tested by Reign, a powerful creature from her home planet.

Reign is said to be a member of the deadly Worldkillers in the DC comics. These assassins were created by Zor-El (Robert Gant) and some of the folks from the Kryptonian Science Council. When it was deemed that they only posed as threats to Krypton and its neighbors, it was ordered that they be destroyed. Kara's father refused to eliminate his own creations. After the destruction of Krypton, only five of the Worldkillers were left alive, Reign included.

Reign will be portrayed by "House" alumni Odette Annable. Reports indicate that the showrunners will tweak the villain's appearance so that she will not look like the comic version. Kara and Reign's powers are said to rival each other's. It is expected that their battle is going to be one of Kara's toughest encounters.

Season 3 seems like a tough storyline for the heroine. She still does not know that her boyfriend, Mon El (Chris Wood), is trapped in an alternate world after he left Earth. The Daxamite prince was supposed to return to his home planet when his spaceship got sucked into a different dimension.

Mon El had no choice but to leave after Rhea (Teri Hatcher) broke the treaty and sent an army to destroy the blue planet. To eliminate all the ETs, Kara and the DEO used a technology that forced the Daxamites to scatter and never return. It was a heartbreaking sacrifice because it meant saying goodbye to Mon El, too.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Kara will meet a new love interest. There is reportedly no assurance that Wood will return as series regular in the new installment.

"Supergirl" season 3 is expected to return on Oct. 9.