'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Kara to Get a New Love Interest?

Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Mon El's (Chris Wood) love story may be coming to an end in the next season of "Supergirl."

Kara moves on in the next season of "Supergirl."

According to Blasting News, there is no guarantee that Wood will return for the new installment, although he was listed as a series regular in season 2. In last season's finale, the Daxamite prince was forced to leave Earth when Kara and her team used a piece of technology to chase the alien race away. Rhea (Teri Hatcher) broke her promise of a peaceful retreat and ordered her army to destroy the planet. During the last few minutes of the episode, it was revealed that Mon El's spaceship got sucked into a different dimension, where he remains trapped.

While there is still a chance that Kara will find out about his condition, speculations predict that she will have a new love interest in the next season. Previously, Kara was attracted to James (Mehcad Brooks), her photographer friend. Then, Mon-El came into the picture. It is possible that the showrunners will find a new man to get Kara's attention in the upcoming episodes. She certainly needs inspiration, as she is about to face a fierce enemy soon. Spoilers report that the next new big bad in the series is Reign, a notorious World Killer from the DC comics.

The CBS series has reportedly tapped "House" alumni Odette Annable to play the role. Reign is reportedly as powerful as Supergirl. She is a member of the World Killers, a group of bloodthirsty biological weapons created, in part, by Zor-El (Robert Gant). Kara's father refused to destroy his masterpieces even after the Kryptonian Science Council ordered him to. Out of the World Killers, only five survived. They have no memory on why they were created and are consumed with the need to kill.

"Supergirl" season 3 is expected to air on Oct. 9.