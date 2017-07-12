'Supernatural' Season 13 News, Air Date: Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Back on Set, to Attend SDCC on July 19

Facebook/Supernatural 'Supernatural' season 13 premieres Oct. 12 on The CW.

Production on the upcoming season 13 of "Supernatural" is beginning, as stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki get back to work on set.

Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester on the show, shared a photo of himself with a full beard on Instagram. As fans know, Dean does not sport a beard. In fact, Ackles revealed in his caption that he was already in Canada to pick up filming and to bid his "hiatus beard" goodbye.

On the other hand, Padalecki, who plays Sam Winchester, posted before-and-after photos of himself. He also grew a full beard over the break, but he trimmed it down to suit his character.

Both actors will be present at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con hosted by Conan O'Brien, reported Deadline. Ackles and Padalecki will be gracing the stage on Wednesday, July 19. Other guests scheduled for that day are Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez and Lucy Fry from "Bright."

Ackles and Padalecki are expected to talk about the upcoming season. It can be recalled that season 12 ended with a roller coaster of events. First of all, Dean had expressed his emotions to his mother, Mary (Samantha Smith). And while the moment was touching, Dean and Sam subsequently lost Mary when she tackled Lucifer into the alternate world--her fate unknown.

Fan-favorite Castiel also suffered a great deal in the season 12 finale. But actor Misha Collins has assured his followers on Twitter that his character "has a future."

As for the bad news, Crowley (Mark Sheppard) will not be appearing in the new season. It can be recalled that he had sacrificed himself for a good cause.

It has also been confirmed that "Supernatural" season 13 will be doing a crossover episode with "Scooby-Doo." Ackles and Padalecki announced the news at The CW's Upfront presentation earlier this year. It remains to be seen how the crossover will be achieved, though. Will Sam and Dean take cartoon form or will Scooby and the gang take human form? Fans will have to wait to find out.

"Supernatural" season 13 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12, on The CW.