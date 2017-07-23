'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Sam and Dean to Take Care of Jack

Facebook/Supernatural Jack will form bonds with Sam and Dean in the new season of "Supernatural."

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will find themselves taking care of Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) nephilim son in the upcoming season of "Supernatural."

Showrunner Andrew Dabb recently revealed that the Winchesters will not be able to stop themselves from forming bonds with Jack (Alexander Calvert). Born from a human mother, he is Lucifer's offspring that is set to rock season 13 with his awesome power. According to Dabb, Jack will play such a huge role in the balance between good and evil. Whoever will be able to control him is guaranteed a win. Sam and Dean may be unwilling to get involved with the nephilim, but they will soon realize the risk they must take to avoid an even bigger problem in the future.

"He had an evil source, but he's a blank slate. It's a nature-nurture thing. If season 12 was about children coming to terms with their moms as adults, then season 13 is very much about Sam and Dean as parents," the EP teased in a TV Guide magazine.

"Neither would have willingly brought a child into this life, but once they see him as a person and not a tool, bonds will form," he added. "Though what do you do when he can tear down a mountain or rip a hole in the universe with the click of his fingers? He's a walking, talking nuke. Whoever controls him controls a lot."

Spoilers indicate that Jack will be a powerful wild card in the new installment. Viewers will find it hard to tell whom he will ally himself with. As Lucifer's child, he may naturally gravitate to his father and become his weapon. Still, Jack loves his human mother and may hate Lucifer for letting her suffer and die due to childbirth. He may choose to side with the Winchesters and become Lucifer's enemy instead. His powers will be enough to challenge the king of hell. With Castiel (Misha Collins) and Crowley (Mark Sheppard) out of the picture, Sam and Dean could use some help from a different source. Jack may be the answer to their prayer.

"Supernatural" season 13 is expected to premiere on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.