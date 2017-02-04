Tarek El Moussa and New Girlfriend Seen Out for Dinner?

By now, it is common knowledge that HGTV couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa are in the midst of a divorce, so it is not surprising that both individuals are seeing other people. Recently, Tarek was spotted out with a new blonde in Newport Beach, California.

According to E! Online, Tarek and the mystery woman went out for dinner together on Thursday night. Photos of the two were also published by the media outlet, featuring the couple conversing as they made their way to Tarek's Lamborghini.

A source told the publication that a few hours prior to having dinner at the restaurant, Tarek was seen at the gym. Moreover, the source described the pair as looking "comfortable together" and were even "laughing together" as they waited for the valet to bring Tarek's luxury car around. After leaving at around 9:15 in the evening, they supposedly drove down the Pacific Coast Highway.

Another source told Hollywood Life that Tarek and the woman appeared to be on their first date. "Tarek was acting shy and reserved around his much younger date. She appeared to be about 23 while Tarek is 35. There was no physical contact between the two while Tarek behaved like a polite gentlemen," the source recounted.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their separation in December 2016, but they had already secretly split eight months before they decided to share the news to the public. Christina is also moving on as things between her and contractor Gary Anderson are apparently getting serious.

The former couple have two children together: Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. "During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be," the El Moussas wrote in a statement they released. They were married for seven years, even starring in an HGTV series, "Flip or Flop," together. Their split has been amicable, apart from unproven allegations of bad blood between the two.