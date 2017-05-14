Teddy, Tina Campbell Using Upcoming Season of 'Mary Mary' to Save Other Marriages

Teddy and Tina Campbell are wanting to help save other people's marriages after the world almost witnessed theirs crumble on the hit reality television series "Mary Mary."

(Photo: Screengrab/YouTube)Tina and Teddy Campbell talk about their marriage relationship in a new web series.

Ahead of the sixth season of their WEtv series, singer-songwriter Tina and her musician husband, Teddy, took to social media to offer some help to those in troubled marriages.

"Has there been infidelity in your marriage? Are you trying to forgive but struggle with moving past it?" the Campbells ask in an Instagram post. "Are you ready to walk away? Do you believe that God can change anyone and anything?"

The Campbells reminded fans that on their WEtv reality series people were able to see their marriage being tested when Tina learned about her husband's infidelities. Fortunatley, the couple was able to work through their issues and now they want to show others how to do the same.

While the couple's fans receive encouragement from their bi-weekly posts on YouTube with "10 Minutes With Teddy and Tina," they believe a more intimate approach to helping other marriages succeed on the new season of their show is important.

"We've seen the worst but now we're experiencing the best of times and we believe we can help you get there too. If your marriage is in great need of life support, this opportunity is for you," the call to action Instagram message states. "If you are that husband and wife that is willing to get real with us and get help from us, as a part of the 'Mary Mary' reality TV show, please include the following and contact us today!"

While the debut of the new season of "Mary Mary" has yet to be announced, Tina previously spoke out against wanting to reflect too much drama on her show.

"I'm contractually committed, yet I want to reflect my God even with these executives and behind the scenes people," Campbell told JET magazine in 2015. "I'm not compromising my faith by no stretch of the imagination."

For married couples interested in participating on "Mary Mary" with the help of Teddy and Tina Campbell, the Campbells are asking people to email GetHelp@TeddyAndTina.com.