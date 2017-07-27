'Teen Mom 2' News: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Recent Relationship Made Her Lead a Double Life

Facebook/Teen Mom 2 Kailyn Lowry of "Teen Mom 2" is expecting her third child later this summer.

This week's episode of the MTV reality show "Teen Mom 2" had Kailyn Lowry revealing that the guy she last dated actually made her feel she was leading a double life.

The "Teen Mom 2" episode that aired this week had Lowry FaceTiming with her pal, Kristen, who eventually asked her about the man she recently dated. Without naming names and going into details, the reality star revealed that she and the incognito man already broke up despite her desire to make their relationship work.

"It was like, dating him, not dating him, on and off, whatever. I wish that it could have worked out, but it just didn't work out," Lowry revealed.

According to Lowry, her relationship with the mysterious man, whose identity was not hinted even on her social media accounts, was weird as it made her feel like she was leading a double life. She went to reveal that the man was never seriously involved with her kids as she could only attend to her relationship with him whenever her kids are with their dad. Hence, Lowry suspects that it has been easy for her to move on because of the dynamics of their relationship.

"I didn't really have any expectations for it, and I think that's why I'm like doing okay right now. It's not like I thought I was gonna marry the guy, but, I definitely don't need to be looking for any type of relationship right now that's for sure. I don't even care to look at anything. I should just be by myself," she said.

To recall, the "Teen Mom 2" star confirmed in May that the father of the baby she is currently pregnant with is Chris Lopez. Because of this, some can't help but wonder if the mysterious guy Lowry talked about in this week's episode of "Teen Mom 2" is the father of her third child or someone else.

Whether Lowry was talking about Lopez or not, one thing is clear: The "Teen Mom 2" star is focused on delivering a healthy baby this summer.

"Teen Mom 2" airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.