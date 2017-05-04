'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Is Malia Ready to Let Go of Stiles?

Malia (Shelley Hennig) will have to learn to live without Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) in the second half of the final installment of "Teen Wolf."

Facebook/TeenWolfMalia has to let go of Stiles in "Teen Wolf" season 6B.

The werecoyote is in for a rough season as she deals with her boyfriend being in love with someone else. During the midseason finale, Stiles and Lydia (Holland Roden) kissed after a long time of circling around each other. It has been teased that the two will finally admit that what they feel is beyond friendship. It was a sad moment for fans who were hoping that he would still pick Malia after everything. It has become apparent that Stiles has fallen for the banshee when he did everything he could to save her from the Dread Doctors.

Recent spoilers reveal that the last episodes of the series will center on Hennig's character. She cannot wait to get out of Beacon Hills and explore. Unfortunately, something dreadful will happen, trapping her in the town she wants to leave behind. Malia will be forced to face her fears, and one of them is seeing Stiles in the arms of someone else. Even if Lydia is her friend, her feeling for Stiles have been ingrained in her heart for so long, she does not know if she can keep smiling after the separation.

"She wants out. She wants to experience the world. She wants to get the hell out of Beacon Hills as fast as Possible and live. But of course she's not going to be able to very quickly in 6B. We concentrated a lot on Malia in 6B actually, so I'm excited for the audience to see how her character develops," executive producer Jeff Davis teased in a February interview with Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Malia will also deal with the return of her biological father, Peter (Ian Bohen), who is determined to make it up to her for all the bad things he did. Malia will have to convince Scott (Tyler Posey) to give her dad a chance and see where forgiveness will take them. Peter may even turn out to be a huge help in the looming threat arriving in Beacon Hills.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 will return later this year.