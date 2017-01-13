'The Affair' Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers: Alison and Helen Meet Again

Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Helen (Maura Tierney) will face off in the upcoming episode of "The Affair."

The eighth episode of the Showtime series will see Noah's (Dominic West) exes meet again. As seen in the promo, Alison will invite Helen so they can talk and waits for her in a bar. It is clear that Helen does not want to be there. As far as she is concerned, it is best if she and Alison keep away from each other. Alison is determined that they talk, though. She mentions the night Scotty (Colin Donnell) died. A flashback shows Alison pushing Scotty away from her and then him getting hit by the car Helen was driving. Helen shuts her down, saying she does not want to listen.

Meanwhile, Alison is convinced that she and Cole (Joshua Jackson) are meant to be together. She tells him that they seem to keep on coming back to each other. They share a kiss. Still, Cole is unsure about his feelings. He cannot stop himself from spending time with Alison, but he also does not wish to end his marriage to Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno). Previously, he told Alison that they were finished and that he wanted to be a good husband to his wife. He could not escape Alison, though, since she was there to see Joanie.

As for Helen, her boyfriend Vic (Omar Metwally) has finally given up on her. The last straw came when she brought Noah (Dominic West) home with her. Helen found her ex-husband wading, delirious, in the lake. He had been popping pills and has been having hallucinations. Even their children are against Helen's decision to take Noah in again. When Vic left, Helen made a huge mistake in telling Noah they should start again. Vic was right. She is still in love with Noah, but does he feel the same way?

"The Affair" season 3 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.