'The Affair' Season 4 Rumors: Helen, Noah to Reconcile?

While there are those who suspect that Juliette (Irène Jacob) may finally be one for Noah (Dominic West), there are those who think that it may still be Helen (Maura Tierney) after all in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair."

Facebook/The AffairWill Helen and Noah reconcile in "The Affair" season 4?

Complicated relationships are expected to continue in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair." As far as Noah is concerned, though, it is said that, despite what happened between him and Helen, in the end, the estranged couple will find themselves back in each other's arms.

While there are those who suspect that Noah will finally have someone to be with in the person of Juliette, some doubt whether it will really be the case. To recall, the author went to Paris to be with his ladylove (who has finally been widowed) in the previous season's finale. However, as the French woman did not go with him when he returned to America, some believe that it is already a tell-tale sign that Juliette may not be that serious with Noah after all.

However, it doesn't mean that Noah will be alone in "The Affair" season 4 as it is speculated that it may still be Noah and Helen in the end. With Noah and his daughter with Helen, Whitney (Julia Goldani Telles), finally reconciling in the previous season, it is suspected things will finally be back to normal for Noah and Helen's family as Whitney may bridge the reconciliation of her parents.

It is said that a reconciliation between Noah and Helen is not really a far cry from reality. After all, Helen still loves her ex-husband even if he left them for Alison (Ruth Wilson) in the past. While Helen is already in a new relationship with Vic (Omar Metwally), she feels that she can only be complete if Noah finds his way back to her life.

"I think she thinks she is in love with him. She is in a deep sense of denial that if she can only have him back, she'll be OK. I think it's a selfish, delusional, cloying desire. A lot of the show has always been about kind of the darker impulses in human nature, and this season sort of doubles down on that. In her desire to have Noah back, she makes a lot of really poor choices," Tierney said of her character in an interview with the Boston Globe last year.

Will Noah and Helen reconcile? Will Whitney really be instrumental in the reconciliation of her parents?

Find out when "The Affair" returns for its season 4, reportedly later this year.