'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Whitney to Help Noah Win Back Helen?

Spoilers predict that Noah (Dominic West) will try to convince his ex-wife to make their family whole again in the new installment.

During last season's finale, the disgraced author felt lost after seeing how content Helen was with Vic (Omar Metwally). Noah suddenly realized that he was all alone, while his family seemed completely fine without having him around.

Previously, Noah went on a trip to Paris but Juliette (Irène Jacob) did not accompany him back to the United States when it was time for him to leave. She decided to stay in France, where her family and work were.

Instead, it was Whitney who went home with her father as she was also in Paris at the time. She finally forgave him for what he did to their family, especially after Noah saved her from her abusive boyfriend while they were in France. Her father made it clear that she would always be his daughter and that he would always love her.

Before the trip, Whitney and her siblings expressly told Helen not see their father again. Now that they have buried the hatchet, she may help Noah make their family complete once more.

Although Helen has convinced herself that she loves Vic, she has always had a weak spot for her ex-husband. She was even willing to forgive him when Noah left her for Alison (Ruth Wilson).

In a November interview with Boston Globe, Tierney spoke about Helen's mindset when it comes to Noah. According to her, her character Helen thinks she can make things right as long as she can convince Noah to return to her. If he is indeed determined to woo her back, it will not be such a difficult task for him.

Tierney said: "I think she thinks she is in love with him. She is in a deep sense of denial that if she can only have him back, she'll be OK. I think it's a selfish, delusional, cloying desire. A lot of the show has always been about kind of the darker impulses in human nature, and this season sort of doubles down on that. In her desire to have Noah back, she makes a lot of really poor choices."

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.