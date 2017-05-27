'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Noah Wants His Family Back

Noah (Dominic West) will likely realize that family is the most important part of his life in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Facebook/TheAffairShowtimeNoah is still lost in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Fans of the Showtime series are eager to find out what will happen to the main characters, especially Noah.

While Helen (Maura Tierney) and Alison (Ruth Wilson) appear to be close to achieving their happy endings, Noah still looks lost. In last season's finale, he went back to the United States without his girlfriend, Juliette (Irène Jacob), who decided to stay in Paris. Noah saw Helen and his kids happily having dinner with her doctor boyfriend, while he had no one to go home to. There is a chance that this will affect Noah, and he will attempt to win back Helen and his children.

The other women in Noah's life seem to have found a different calling instead of them being fixated on him. Speculations predict that Juliette will soon grow tired of their relationship, while Alison does not want him anymore and is determined to return to Cole (Joshua Jackson) and complete their family, including little Joanie. In the meantime, Helen is the only constant presence in Noah's life, even though at the moment, she seems satisfied with her relationship with Vic (Omar Metwally).

In an interview with The New York Times, West spoke about why he liked the series and called it "provocative and "melodramatic."

"There's never a moment where there aren't six things going on in the protagonist's mind that aren't highly traumatized and mentally extreme. And a lot of the characters don't behave in a way that is necessarily sympathetic, and that is entirely deliberate on Sarah's part, because she's interested in taking them on a journey where they have redemption, and they overcome their shortcomings. And I couldn't really argue with that, even if I didn't really like the behavior myself," West said.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.