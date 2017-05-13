'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Alison Wins Joint Custody of Joanie?

Little Joanie may be living with her mother, Alison (Ruth Wilson), soon in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

The next installment of the Showtime series is expected to continue with Alison's mission to win joint custody of her daughter.

At the moment, Joanie is still living with her dad, Cole (Joshua Jackson) and his wife, Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno). Her mother frequently visits her, but it is still not enough. Luisa previously offered to help Alison convince the court about the joint custody, but her actions were purely selfish. She just wanted to get rid of the two so she could monopolize Cole's attention again.

The rumored reunion between ex-couple Alison and Cole is bound to shift the balance in their messy relationships. Cole still has to decide whether he wants to be with his former wife a second time around, but speculations predict he will. This means Joanie will have a complete family again. If this happens, Alison does not need the court's decision to be able to raise her child. She and Cole will be together, with their daughter safely sheltered beside them. Luisa is not going to be a happy camper, but her relationship with Cole has always been strained, more so when Alison decided to return.

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Wilson spoke about Alison and Cole's dynamics in the series. Her affair with Noah (Dominic West) made her realize a lot of things. The actress felt that Joanie's presence in Alison and Cole's lives would heal wounds and make their family whole again.

"She's been in a place where she's just needed to find who she is, really and redefine or find herself. Perhaps it's that home is familiar to her. The fact that [she and Cole] had another child together is something like fate; it suggests that perhaps, they were meant to be, and they needed that fission to come back stronger. I don't know, but maybe," Wilson said.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.