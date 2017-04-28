'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Cole Finds His Way Back to Alison

Cole (Joshua Jackson) knows he is fighting a losing battle in denying his feelings for Alison (Ruth Wilson) in the next season of "The Affair."

Facebook/TheAffairShowtimeCole makes a decision in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

The new installment of the Showtime series is expected to reveal Cole's decision on whether he wants his ex-wife back in his life or not. Alison has made no secret of the fact that she wants a second chance with him, even though he is already married to Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno).

Last season, things became complicated when the couple was forced to accommodate Alison while she was visiting her daughter.

Since the court denied Alison's petition for shared custody, Joanie remained in her father's care. Alison frequently came to see her. As expected, her presence started to cause problems for Cole and his wife. Luisa was suspicious of Alison's motives from the start. She believed that the other woman was out to get her husband. Luisa's misgivings were proven true when Cole and Alison spent more and more time together. Then the inevitable happened.

Cole immediately felt guilty after spending the night with Alison. He told her they must stop whatever it was developing between them. Alison did not agree because she knew that Cole still loves her. Even though he may be denying his true feelings for now, eventually, he will find himself back in her arms.

In a 2016 CBS Studios International press junket, Jackson talked about how his character could not say "no" to Alison for long.

"They (Cole and Alison) have this enormous lengthy shared history together ... And after a lifetime of togetherness, particularly for him, he just didn't know any other way," Jackson shares.

He adds: "[In Season 1] Cole was seen from really mostly one other perspective and occasionally Noah's. ... Once we got into Season 2 and you got to see how Cole perceived himself it was a pretty radical departure."

Meanwhile, although Cole and Alison may be getting their happily ever after, Noah (Dominic West) will probably not. Spoilers predict he will soon break up with his French girlfriend, Juliette (Irène Jacob). The ex-author still needs to fight his inner demons before he becomes ready to love someone else again. There is the off chance that he will pursue Alison. As for his ex-wife, Helen (Maura Tierney), she already seems happy to be with her doctor boyfriend.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.