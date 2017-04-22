'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: No Happy Ending for Noah, Juliette

Juliette (Irène Jacob) and Noah (Dominic West) may not be getting their happy ending in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Facebook/TheAffairShowtimeNoah may ruin his relationship with Juliette in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Noah's relationship with the French professor is likely to fizzle out soon and it will be because of him.

In a December interview, series creator Sarah Treem talked about the ex-author's psyche and the fact that he always seems to be in trouble. Noah's downward spiral started the moment he left his family for another woman. According to Treem, there has always been something deep within Noah that spells disaster. It will not be a surprise if his affair with Juliette ends up in flames, just like his other relationships.

"What is it about this guy that would do something like that? There's something very self-destructive in him. ... There is a self-destructive impulse in all of us to some extent," the EP said.

Although Noah did follow Juliette to Paris to win her back, there is no telling if he is really serious about her. They met at an unfortunate moment in his life, when he was so lost following his release from prison. Even though he had Juliette, Noah kept on pining for Alison (Ruth Wilson). He only gave up on his ex-fiancée when he realized she had no plans of getting back together with him. By the time he figured things out, Juliette had already left. They reunited in Paris after her husband died, but when he returned to the United States, Noah was alone.

It will be interesting to see how Noah's storyline will unfold in the next installment. His life is still one big mess. Spoilers predict that with Juliette so far away from him, there is a huge chance that things will not work out for them. She may even realize that her world and Noah's are too different. If Noah ends up lonely and alone, he has no one but himself to blame. Alison is intent on winning Cole (Joshua Jackson) back while Helen seems to be doing fine with her doctor boyfriend.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.