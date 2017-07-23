'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Helen Is Content to Have Noah as a Friend

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Helen and Noah will be okay in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Helen (Maura Tierney) may finally be ready to close the "Noah" chapter in her life in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

In the show's last installment, Helen was shown happily reunited with her physician boyfriend, Vic (Omar Metwally). They were with her kids and viewers may agree that she finally looked at ease with her life. The two previously broke up when it became apparent Helen had no plans to move on from her failed marriage with Noah (Dominic West). But eventually, she learned to accept that she and her ex-husband were not meant to be together.

Helen may even find it in her heart to help Noah cope with his depression. Spoilers indicate that in the next season, he will need professional help to forget the dark thoughts he has been having. Although he looked okay after a short trip to Paris where he spent time with his girlfriend, it was made clear that Noah was anything but.

In a November interview with Boston Globe, Tierney said that though her character appeared pitiful half the time due to her one-sided love for her ex-husband, Helen was actually in tune with her delusions. She knew what she was doing. Perhaps, in season 4, Helen will finally take care of herself and stop pining for a man who does not feel the same.

"I really like how self-aware she can be. I mean, she's a little bit more in delusional denial this season. But by and large, it's this woman who really knows what she's doing. And because the character is somewhat self-aware, she can have a really wry sense of humor. She's aware when she's being a bitch. She's able to see what's funny and make fun of herself," Tierney said in the interview.

As for Noah, he has to deal with the dark thoughts that continue to haunt him. His family will likely be there for him, especially his daughter Whitney (Julia Goldani Telles). After they had a serious talk, she finally forgave him for destroying their home.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.