'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Noah to Get Professional Help for Illness?

Noah (Dominic West) needs medical help to get over the dark thoughts enslaving him in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

The next installment of the Showtime series is expected to tackle Noah's continued struggle as a sick man. Even though he acts like he is not suffering from trauma and depression, the ex-author is actually barely getting by. Viewers caught a glimpse of a tormented Noah when he was looking at a happy Helen (Maura Tierney) during last season's finale. She was back with her doctor boyfriend and they had a nice dinner with the kids. After dropping Whitney (Julia Goldani Telles) off from the airport, Noah realized that his life remained empty and that he had no one to come home to.

Noah's condition will likely turn worse when he meets John Gunther (Brendan Fraser) again. Spoilers indicate that Fraser's character may return in the new season. Noah spent most of the last installment running away from the prison guard. There were instances when the viewers thought he was going crazy and that John was just a figment of his imagination. Helen was worried for him since he kept on insisting that the other man was out to kill him. When Noah was stabbed, he tried to convince his ex-wife that the perpetrator was Gunther.

At the moment, it remains unclear if Fraser will reprise his role in the series. The fans had mostly positive reactions to his portrayal of the murderous security guard. Gunther added a different element to the show and many agreed it worked.

In a January interview, the actor made it clear that Gunther was there for a specific purpose – to make Noah realize the mistakes he had done in his life. In a way, the prison guard served as an unconventional psychiatrist to the distressed ex-author.

"As I understand, there's a lot of speculation and wonder around whom this character is... Gunther is there to, in the end, paternally help Noah realize what he has done and why, and at the same time let him know [there's] hope. He can get it together. A complete stranger, who was a menace, sets [Noah] on a course where he can look for help, which is the most important thing you can ever advise anybody who's having a trauma," Fraser said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.