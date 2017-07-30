'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Is Cole Ready to Start Again With Alison?

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Cole will choose Alison in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Cole (Joshua Jackson) will have to choose if he wants to stay with Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) or go to Alison (Ruth Wilson) in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Fans of the series are looking forward to the kind of storyline Cole will have in the new installment.

It was apparent last time that Cole was confused and was thinking of ending his marriage to Luisa. Alison's presence in the couple's lives took its toll on all of them. Luisa became an embittered wreck who always tried to pressure her husband to stop his ex-wife from coming to their home. Cole was getting tired of Luisa's incessant complaints, all the while dealing with his resurfacing attraction to Alison, and spoilers indicate that he and the latter will soon be back in each other's arms.

In a 2016 international press conference, Jackson hinted that there would be no other woman for Cole than his first wife.

"I mean if you're talking about the two marriages on this show, the dynamics, the power structure, the baggage that each person brings into it is really specific to that relationship. ... I think if you just speak from Cole and Alison, they have this enormous lengthy shared history together and they had this incredible tragedy that both bound them together and drove them apart. And after a lifetime of togetherness, particularly for him, he just didn't know any other way and that's specific to that relationship," Jackson said.

While Cole and Alison could end up together, Noah (Dominic West) and Helen (Maura Tierney) will be satisfied with a civil relationship. Spoilers indicate that she will finally give up on him and just become his friend.

Helen seems to be happy with her boyfriend, Vic (Omar Metwally). In last season's finale, they settled their differences and were together once again. Vic is good with Helen's children and they like him in return.

Meanwhile, Noah needs to deal with a lot of emotional baggage before he can even attempt to start a new romance. With him and Juliette (Irène Jacob) expected to break up, the ex-author will find solace in the friendship offered by his ex-wife.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.