'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Amy to Keep Sheldon Hanging Over Proposal

Amy (Mayim Bialik) may be asking Sheldon (Jim Parsons) to give her more time to answer his marriage proposal in the upcoming season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Showrunner Steve Molaro hinted to The Hollywood Reporter that they were not in a hurry to wed the two characters. In fact, he could not say for certain if there was going to be an engagement at all.

"Shamy" fans were over the moon when Sheldon flew to Princeton and popped the million-dollar question to his confused girlfriend. Amy was supposed to stay in the Ivy League school for three months. When Sheldon's ex-girlfriend, Ramona (Riki Lindhome) showed up and kissed him, he made an impulsive decision to surprise Amy.

"A lot happened in season 10! We haven't talked about it extensively. It's a slow-moving relationship and wedding dates are movable, so who knows. I would imagine they're not in a rush but we try not to plan too far ahead — because it helps keep things exciting and organic. But time will tell. I don't know what's in store for them and that's what I find exciting about it," the EP teased.

Molaro also teased that the couple might face problems due to Ramona in the future. Once Amy hears that the other woman wants him back, it may cause friction between the two parties. It certainly looks like Ramona will return to convince Sheldon to give her another chance.

Meanwhile, spoilers predicted that the show's other couple, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) may be thinking of getting a divorce in the next installment. Fans of the show are worried that the Hofstadters could be calling it quits after Sheldon and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) mentioned divorce several times in the last season.

"The Big Bang Theory" is expected to return Sept. 25 on CBS.