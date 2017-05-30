'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Penny to Say Goodbye to Leonard?

Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) may be heading towards a divorce in the upcoming season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Fans of the series were quick to note the divorce hints dropped regarding the Hofstadter couple. During the episodes leading to the finale, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) pointed out more than once that Leonard and Penny should call it quits since they were poles apart. However, executive producer Steve Molaro also hinted recently that though husband and wife would be facing more domestic disputes in the future, a divorce seemed too far-fetched for them.

According to the EP, Leonard and Penny might be two different people but they complement each other well. Just like with other regular marriages, they have their ups and downs, but that does not mean they will easily give up on one another. Leonard and Penny learned to grow together and improve for the better. After meeting his wife, he became more confident with himself. The same can be said for Penny. With Leonard, she became so much more.

"They bring the best out of each other. Looking back over the years of the show, they've helped each other grow and filled needs for each other. ... Leonard is a more confident person now. Penny is more confident in other ways as well. She sees the goodness in a person like Leonard, where in the past, she might have been judging people on a more physical basis. I think they just made each other better and helped each other mature nicely," the EP said in an interview with Glamour.

Meanwhile, the show's fans are impatiently waiting to find out if Amy (Mayim Bialik) will accept Sheldon's proposal. During the finale, he flew to Princeton and surprised her with an engagement ring. Sheldon realized he missed his girlfriend a lot when Ramona (Riki Lindhome) showed up and kissed him. Spoilers predicted that Amy will say yes.

"The Big Bang Theory" is expected to return Sept. 25 on CBS.