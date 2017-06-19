'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Liz to Meet Half-Sister?

Liz (Megan Boone) may finally meet Red's (James Spader) other daughter in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

Facebook/NBCBlacklistMore of Red's secrets will be revealed in the next season of "The Blacklist."

Spoilers predict that more details will be exposed about the mysterious Jennifer Reddington in the new installment. Fans of the series are aware that Red has another child, but very little has been revealed about her. Now that Red has confirmed that Liz is his flesh and blood, many are curious to see if the showrunners are planning a huge family reunion for the Reddingtons. Perhaps, it is time to introduce Jennifer to the storyline and see how her arrival will shake up the main characters' dynamics.

While it is possible that Red is only keeping his other daughter safe and away from the main action, predictions are rife that Jennifer will turn out to be a villain. She may be biding her time before she faces her father again to get revenge. Just like what Red did to Liz, he may not have acknowledged their connection early on, which now leads to Jennifer's wanting to show him just how well she has lived her life without him.

Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp recently told Entertainment Weekly that more of Red's mindset will be revealed coming into the new installment. He will also have to figure out how he is going to cope with the sudden turn of events in his personal life and career.

"We're on a collision course with that question — Red may not be ready to answer — but it's an answer that's coming. First, the bigger problem is that Reddington is starting season 5 broke, his reputation tarnished, his closest criminal confidants have abandoned him, but not Elizabeth Keen. Next season, we're going to see more of Red than ever before — fearless, starting over, nothing to lose — and that, I promise, is going to be an absolute gas!" the EP teased.

"The Blacklist" season 5 is expected to air in the fall.