'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Red's Russian Backstory To Be Revealed

Red's (James Spader) time spent in Russia three decades ago may be revisited in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

Facebook/NBCBlacklistMore of Red's secrets will be revealed in the next season of "The Blacklist."

Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp recently hinted to Entertainment Weekly that they might be including more of Red's backstory in the new installment. Based on the series' storyline, Red has a lot of connections to the Russians. He was kidnapped by them 30 years ago. His secret relationship with Katarina Rostova took place when he was in the country for work. It looks like there are still a lot of untold stories from Red's Russian escapades that will soon be revealed in season 5.

"Potentially. It lines up with the mythology. There's a reason why it was Russians, Katarina was Russian, Reddington was a naval intelligence officer who was dealing with the Russians, so yes it is part of that fabric, but that wasn't intended as a big clue. That was more so just to feather in nicely to the mythology and the backstory with all our characters because that's where he would've been working," the executive producer teased EW.

Meanwhile, Liz (Megan Boone) will have to accept that her "father" is still unwilling to reveal all of his secrets to her. In last season's finale, she finally got confirmation that the man she has treated as a parent was hers in reality. Surprisingly, Liz did not show any anger towards Red. The truce between them is expected to break once she receives the mysterious suitcase that will be delivered by Tom (Ryan Eggold). Spoilers reveal that it contains parts of a skeleton and that Red will do anything to stop Liz from getting a hold of it.

Other speculations in the new installment indicate that Liz will meet her half-sister, Jennifer. Although it has been mentioned that Red has another child, very little has been revealed about her. Rumors claim she may become the next big bad on the show. The Reddingtons are a strange bunch and there is no way of knowing what kind of secrets they keep.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.