'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Tom Hesitates in Giving Mystery Suitcase to Liz

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Tom wants Liz safe in the next season of "The Blacklist."

Tom (Ryan Eggold) will reunite with his wife, Liz (Megan Boone), but might keep the mysterious suitcase to himself in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

The new promo photos released for the new installment showed Tom and Liz in a loving reunion. Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told Entertainment Weekly that Tom's arrival would not be a "typical" homecoming, though. He still has no clue of the chaos he is about to unleash by opening the valise that Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) ordered him to secure prior to her death. Although he is expected to deliver it to Liz the moment they see each other again, it looks like Tom will not follow instructions, at least for the time being.

"The suitcase is important, but he doesn't know where that mystery will lead him — and he's definitely conscious of the fact that answers tend to come with consequences," Bokenkamp said.

In one of the photos, Tom can be seen opening the suitcase. It was previously teased that it contains pieces of the skeleton of an unidentified person. From how it looks, he will first investigate why Mr. Kaplan so badly wanted to give the valise to Liz. When Tom eventually discovers its connection to Red (James Spader), he will question why it is so important for Liz to get her hands on it. No matter how complicated Tom and Liz's relationship is, he has always prioritized her welfare above all. He will not want her to get hurt. If the suitcase will only cause problems for her, Tom will not hesitate to destroy it.

Meanwhile, another relationship that will be placed under the spotlight in season 5 is that of Aram (Amir Arison) and Samar's (Mozhan Marno). Spoilers indicate that theirs will improve for the better when Aram comes clean with his feelings for his ladylove. Last installment, he realized that the one who was betraying him was his girlfriend Janet (Annie Heise). He kissed Samar and apologized for ever doubting her loyalty to him. There are even speculations that the couple will be engaged soon.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.