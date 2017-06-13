'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Tom, Liz to Probe Suitcase Mystery

Liz (Megan Boone) will stop at nothing until she unlocks the mystery surrounding the suitcase in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

Facebook/NBCBlacklistMore of Red's secrets will be revealed in the next season of "The Blacklist."

Fans of the show can look forward to more action in the new installment of the NBC series, as secrets will be revealed regarding Liz and Red's (James Spader) relationship.

Previously, Liz discovered that Red was her biological father. The DNA report confirmed what she had been suspecting all along. What surprised the viewers, though, was her lack of anger towards the man. She seemed to have accepted that her father had finally revealed everything to her. The viewers thought so too, until Red turned up in the farm with Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq).

The two were searching for a suitcase. In a different scene, it was revealed that Tom (Ryan Eggold) had snatched it on Mr. Kaplan's (Susan Blommaert) orders and he was already en route to Liz to deliver it. The content of the valise was revealed to be parts of a skeleton.

Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp hinted to Entertainment Weekly that there was a chance the suitcase might not reach Liz. After all, Red will do everything to stop Tom from doing his job.

"The name on the luggage tag is Elizabeth Keen, so we should assume that a well-packed secret is on its way to Liz. We'll have to see what happens in transit if it actually gets there, but it does provide us with what is ultimately a much larger story engine in truth to the show. It's a big turn," the EP said.

Spoilers have predicted that Red will not hesitate to use force to prevent Liz from knowing more of his secrets. That suitcase must not reach her, and if he has to lock up Tom, so be it. Eventually, though, Liz will want to investigate why her husband has not arrived as he promised. Both of them will likely probe the mystery and ask why Red is so hung up over a mere bag. Once it is revealed that there is a skeleton inside, Liz and Tom will know they are looking at an even bigger enigma.

"The Blacklist" season 5 is expected to air in the fall.