'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Samar Break Aram's Heart?

Aram (Amir Arison) is determined to win back Samar's (Mozhan Marno) trust in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist." Will she end up breaking his heart after everything?

Last season's finale showed Aram running towards Samar and kissing her. He finally figured out that his girlfriend, Janet (Annie Heise), was the one who betrayed him. Fans of the pair were over the moon with the turn of events, but some questions still remained whether their relationship will progress without any hitches in the next installment.

Aram and Samar have always shared a strained connection. Although they know they are attracted to each other, they have misgivings about crossing the line. If Samar ends up rejecting Aram, it will not come as a surprise. Still, Aram will likely push through with pursuing her.

Arison spoke about his character to CarterMatt. According to him, if there is one thing Aram is known for, it is how big his heart is. The agent is also incredibly loyal. Now that he has acknowledged how important Samar is to him, he will not want to let her go.

"The thing I probably love about Aram the most is something that he probably doesn't know about himself. He's braver and more loyal than I think he realizes. It's something that is beautiful to play — he's fun and quirky and smart and all that, but his loyalty and his bravery are the deeper aspects that I appreciate. It's his heart. I can't tell you how great it is to live in that, so that's ultimately what I hope continues," Arison said.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season is also expected to reveal how Liz (Megan Boone) will react to the suitcase sent by Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) before her death. Red (James Spader) thought the whole mystery about Liz's paternity had been resolved, until he discovered that the valise hidden at the farm was gone. Tom (Ryan Eggold) took it on Mr. Kaplan's orders and was en route to Liz during the final minutes of the episode. Liz will finally learn the whole truth about Red's connection to her mother.

"The Blacklist" season 5 is expected to air in the fall.