'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers for the Week: Ridge Experiences a Change of Heart, Develops Friendship with Quinn

Fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see a major change of heart happening with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) as he starts to see the good side of Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). As spoilers suggest, he will, later on, develop a friendship with her.

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful A promotional image for "The Bold and the Beautiful."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" is a CBS soap opera that started in March 1987 and a sister show to "The Young and the Restless." Set in Los Angeles, California, the show mainly features the Forrester family and their fashion business, Forrester Creations.

Last week, viewers of "The Bold and the Beautiful" saw Ridge try so hard to discredit Quinn to Eric Forrester (John McCook). Another character, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was also in on the plot. Their main goal was to remove Quinn from their life for good after all the trouble she has caused them.

This week, Quinn finds out about Ridge's plans and confronts him about it. But after the confrontation Ridge will start feeling better about Quinn. And as expected, families of Ridge and Quinn will be shocked with their new status. However, on Ridge's part, some of his family members will be highly disappointed after seeing that he had a change of heart about Quinn.

While it is possible that Ridge has really found a better side of Quinn, there is also a great possibility that Ridge is setting the biggest trap to carry out his plan of pushing Quinn away from their lives.

On the other hand, as Quinn and Ridge get closer, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) gets her time with Eric and opens up about her plan to make Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) get back together.

On Tuesday, fans are expected to see Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fodé) open up to Steffy about his emotional story. On the same day, Ridge is expected to appreciate the good and sensitive side of Quinn. This will make him think of other ways on how to deal with her better. The following day, Liam and Steffy are expected to stand their ground and fight for their relationship.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS. However, its Friday schedule has been pre-empted for the airing of Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.