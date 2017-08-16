'The Crown' Season 2 News, Air Date: First Trailer Hints at Prince Philip's Infidelity

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix 'The Crown' season 2 will be released on Dec. 8.

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of "The Crown," a series that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, played by Claire Foy.

Based on the teaser, it looks like Elizabeth will have more problems to deal with in the highly anticipated new season. It appears that she will be struggling with her personal life, particularly her marriage, as speculations of Prince Philip's (Matt Smith) infidelity envelope the country.

"The rumors still haven't gone away," Elizabeth said in the trailer's opening. "I've learned more about humiliation in the past few weeks than I hope I would in a lifetime."

One scene featured Elizabeth watching a play, which was interesting because Philip was rumored to have had an affair with stage actress Pat Kirkwood. It is clear that the second season will shed more light on their marital troubles, but it will also show Elizabeth trying to navigate through all the politics. One problem she encounters involves having already had three Prime Ministers in less than a decade.

It has also been said that season 2 will depict the Royal Family adjusting to the changing times, specifically the roaring '60s. Elizabeth and Philip will be introduced to John F. Kennedy (Michael C. Hall) and his wife, Jackie (Jodi Balfour), who were also previewed in the trailer.

"The world's changing faster than anyone can catch up with. There is no letup," Foy told Entertainment Weekly, which also published exclusive images from the upcoming season. "She just keeps having to go from one crisis to another to another, and at some point, it's about five crises at the same time and you have no idea how she manages to get up in the morning."

As for Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) will find herself involved with a new man: photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, portrayed by Matthew Goode. Their romance was also briefly glimpsed in the trailer.

All episodes of "The Crown" season 2 will be released on Dec. 8 on Netflix.

Watch the teaser trailer below: