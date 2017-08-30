'The Crown' Season 2 Plot News, Release Date: Creator Peter Morgan Previews Struggles in Elizabeth and Philip's Marriage

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix "The Crown" season 2 will be released on Dec. 8.

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix's "The Crown" will bow later this year, and it is set to portray Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) and Philip (Matt Smith) struggling with their marriage.

This much was revealed by creator Peter Morgan when he appeared and spoke on Variety's "Remote Controlled" podcast recently.

"The story of the second season is a marriage that's into its tenth year," Morgan previewed. "And that's a very different marriage. Anyone who's been married will tell you it's a whole different set of problems and issues."

The problems in their marriage was already touched upon in the teaser trailer that Netflix released earlier this month. In the video, Elizabeth acknowledged the rumors surrounding her personal life and said she felt humiliated.

For those who are not familiar with British history, there had been long-standing rumors that Philip was unfaithful to Elizabeth, having taken many lovers and affairs during their marriage. However, these rumors are unconfirmed. Regardless, it looks like the second season of "The Crown" is set to explore Philip's infidelity.

Apart from her personal life, Elizabeth also has an entire country in her hands to look after. After the resignation of Winston Churchill, portrayed by John Lithgow on the show, the position of Prime Minister was filled by two other men--one of whom was also unable to hold his job.

"It's just a fact that a superstar like Winston Churchill was followed by mustachioed men who bear an unhelpful physical resemblance to another ... both of whom have not survived in the greatest hits of British prime ministers," Morgan said.

He also previewed a more unpredictable Princess Margaret, played by Vanessa Kirby. The teaser trailer found her falling in love with her future husband, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones (Matthew Goode). However, as history shows, the marriage would end in divorce.

"The Crown" season 2 will be released on Dec. 8 on Netflix.