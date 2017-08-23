'The Defenders' Finale Sets Up Beginning of Another Phase

Facebook/defenders 'The Defenders' is now streaming on Netflix.

Marvel's "The Defenders" has just premiered on Netflix, and many people are wondering what this new show has to do with the future of Marvel.

According to recent reports, the final episode of the series will set the stage for the second phase of the superhero team-up, thus teasing that there is still more to come from the show even after its current season.

"The Defenders" is Marvel's newest outing and features the team-up of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist. The new series follows the four superheroes as they combine their powers to protect New York City from its imminent destruction, perpetrated by the criminal empire known as "Hand."

Several days ago, cast member Finn Jones revealed that there is more to the series than what it will put on the table for its debut season. In a recent interview, he said that the current series would be a set-up for what's next in Marvel.

"[It] feels like the end of Phase One [and] the beginning of another phase," said Jones in an interview with Digital Spy. "Let's just say there are certain events that happen at the end of The Defenders which are going to rock everyone's world."

He added, "So people aren't going to be the same after the end of The Defenders."

The actor hinted that the banding together of Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage for "The Defenders" is only temporary, although that does not mean that there will not be another get-together down the road. Reports claim that the end of "The Defenders" will find all four of them going their separate ways, but since their friendship is expected to have already been forged and established by then, a reunion is not far from possible.

So far, Marvel's "The Defenders" has received generally favorable reviews from fans and critics alike. The series is available for streaming via Netflix.