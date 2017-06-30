'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: More Training to Come for Wally

Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) is not ready to take over Barry's (Grant Gustin) job in the upcoming season of "The Flash."

Wally needs to mature in the next season of "The Flash."

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Lonsdale admitted that the Kid Flash would probably need more training before he comes close to becoming a full-pledged speedster. According to him, Wally needs to grow up and mature in his own way and no amount of rushing will make this happen. It looks like the character's journey as the next Flash will take an entire season, if not more. Lonsdale said they want to be as realistic as possible with regards to Wally's improvement as a hero.

"It's not something that's on my radar. I feel as though there is so much story to tell and Wally has so much growing to do. I'd like to see that journey continue. That's what I think is important. We need to see how these character realistically get to where they are headed for," Lonsdale told Newsweek.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Wally will struggle holding the fort down while Barry is away. In the previous finale, the red speedster entered the Speed Force while his protégée and Jay Garrick (Teddy Sears) remained to watch over the city. Wally's training will not prepare him for the dangers he is about to face, especially when enemy after enemy appear in Central City. Although there have been times when Wally hated Barry for being so harsh with his treatment, he never wanted the other man to leave.

Spoilers indicate that one of the new antagonists that Team Flash will face is Clifford DeVoe, aka the Thinker. The former district attorney will reportedly be the next big bad. The Thinker was previously mentioned by Abra Kadabra and Savitar, where they had warned Barry that the villain would be a powerful foe. Wally might need all the help he can get to be able to defeat him.

"The Flash" will be back on The CW for season 4 on Oct. 10.