'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Jesus and Brandon to Patch Things Up

Jesus (Noah Centineo) and Brandon (David Lambert) need to rein in their anger and talk like brothers do in the upcoming season of "The Fosters."

According to TV Fanatic, one storyline to look forward to involves the relationship between the two Foster siblings, Jesus and Brandon.

The last installment took a toll on the brothers' bond when Emma (Amanda Leighton) got in-between them. After Jesus was released from the hospital following the attack, he has been unstable. He started having suspicions that his girlfriend was falling in love with his brother. In truth, Emma and Brandon became close when he accompanied her to get an abortion. She was pregnant with Jesus' baby and was not ready for the responsibility.

Soon after, though, Emma's actions revealed that she was attracted to Brandon. Jesus' fears came true, but to be fair to Brandon, he never encouraged her. What he failed to do, though, was assure Jesus that nothing was going on between them. Their relationship soon took a turn for the worse. They did not speak to each other and the tension kept on rising between them. Fans of the series want to see Jesus and Brandon to talk about what happened and clear up their misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, Brandon will also be dealing with the arrival of a determined young woman. Spoilers reveal that he will back in the dating game after lying low last season. Brandon broke up with his girlfriend last time and returned to the family home. It looks like he will not be able to stay away from girls any longer. A promo photo showed a leggy brunette waiting for him, half-naked, at home. Speculations predict that she is the music therapist he met from last installment. Aside from his love life, Brandon is expected to try securing a slot in Juilliard once again in the hopes of following his dreams of becoming a musician.

"The Fosters" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.