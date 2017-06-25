'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Cast News, Air Date: Alexis Bledel Promoted to Series Regular

"The Handmaid's Tale" has already been renewed for another season, and fans will be happy to know that they will be seeing more of Emily, also known as Ofglen or Ofsteven, when season 2 rolls around.

Facebook/handmaidstaleonhulu'The Handmaid's Tale' season 2 will be released in 2018.

According to Variety, Alexis Bledel was promoted to a series regular for the upcoming new season. It can be recalled that Bledel guest starred as Emily/Ofglen/Ofsteven in the show's first season. Her character's real name is Emily, but she was initially called Ofglen, referring to her master.

However, Ofglen was discovered to be gay and was subjected to female genital mutilation as punishment. Later on, she went by a new name, Ofsteven. Emily is also part of a covert resistance group called Mayday, which she tells June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) about.

Also reprising his role in the second season is Joseph Fiennes, who plays Commander Fred Waterford, Offred's master. He confirmed this when he appeared as a guest on ITV's "Lorraine." Fiennes also shared why the series is so popular.

"Although it's set in a dystopian future - or as Margaret Atwoood calls it, speculative fiction - I think, fundamentally, what is terrifying - the tension - lays in the fact we all know that this is, in some sense, the themes in 'The Handmaid's Tale' have great resonance with us today," he said.

Fiennes also revealed that the first season of "The Handmaid's Tale" already covered the entire novel from which the show is based on, so no one can really know what will happen in the second installment.

"We've exhausted the book though so next season, it's gonna be interesting," the actor opined.

What is known about season 2 is that it will explore other parts of Gilead, the dystopian society featured in the series. Offred will still be the main focus of the story, as she finds it in herself to become more rebellious.

All episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" season 1 are available on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere in 2018.