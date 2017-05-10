'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Spoilers: Sophomore Cycle to Explore Other Aspects of Gilead While Focusing on Offred

Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" is not even halfway through its first season and it has already been renewed for a second one. But what will the sophomore cycle have in store for viewers?

Facebook/handmaidsonhulu'The Handmaid's Tale' is currently streaming on Hulu.

First of all, the rest of season 1 will see Offred (Elisabeth Moss) becoming more rebellious. She started out as an obedient handmaid who did everything she was told and steered clear of trouble. However, throughout the first few episodes, viewers witnessed her becoming more defiant.

As for season 2, it has been revealed that it will show the aftermath and effects of a handmaid becoming rebellious. It will also tell the story of other aspects of the dystopian Gilead.

"The seasons moving moving forward, we have so much stuff to do: the stories of the colonies, the red center, there are so many worlds to explore," showrunner Bruce Miller told Entertainment Weekly. "We are going to stay focused on Offred and her journey through Gilead. We aren't going to stray too far from that."

Miller also said that there are a lot of possible stories to choose from, and the only hard part is deciding which ones to tell. Should this be the case then "The Handmaid's Tale" has the potential for more seasons. After all, it is already being widely acclaimed by critics.

The series is very relevant in terms of the country's current social and political climate. Miller admitted that the response to "The Handmaid's Tale" is overwhelming, but he is mostly surprised that viewers have been able to identify even the smaller messages that he put out on the show.

"The Handmaid's Tale" premiered its first three episodes on Hulu on April 26. A week later, the streaming site gave the series a second season renewal order. The first season consists of 10 episodes and is currently ongoing. A release date for season 2 has yet to be scheduled.