'The Last Ship' Season 4 Spoilers: Who Is the Brunette That Captured Chandler's Heart While in Greece?

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Chandler will soon be back where he belongs in the new season of "The Last Ship."

Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) will not be without a love interest in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship," but will he still choose to be with Sasha Cooper (Bridget Regan)?

Fans of the series are expecting the pair to fall back into each other's arms in the new installment. When Chandler decided to leave the Navy, he and Sasha were still in good terms. She supported his decision, knowing that he needed a break badly. She chose to remain in the Navy to work with the rest of the crew under Captain Mike Slattery (Adam Baldwin).

Spoilers indicate that they will soon cross paths again and reaffirm their love for each other. Sasha and Chandler have been through a lot and it only makes sense that they will be together again at the end.

The promo released, however, seems to indicate a different storyline.

After resigning, Chandler was revealed to have gone to Greece, where he enjoyed a relatively quiet life. In the trailer, he appeared to be in a very close relationship with a brunette. They were shown holding hands, and later on, Chandler was revealed to be kissing a woman in his bedroom. The shot made it difficult to recognize if she was the same one he was with in the other scene or if it was Sasha.

It has now become clear that though Chandler will be busy once again saving the world from destruction, he will still have time for love.

Season 4 will see the Americans trying to save humanity from extinction due to the Red Rust. It has been revealed that the Red Flu has mutated, and this new strain attacks plants and threatens to wipe out the world's supply of food. All over the planet, crops are dying. There is famine as the governments scurry to supply food to their famished populace.

There is still hope, though. Intelligence reveals that an ancient palm seed is immune to the plague. Chandler and the others must get their hands on the precious seeds to save their people. Unfortunately, the task is easier said than done. The seeds are in the hands of a dangerous man who does not want to share his treasure. What will the Navy do?

"The Last Ship" season 4 will start airing on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.