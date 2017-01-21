'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Release Date, News: Game Producer Says There's Possibility for a Female Link

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In a recent interview, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" producer Eiji Aonuma hinted at the possibility of introducing a female version of the game's main protagonist, Link.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be released on March 3, 2017.

Aonuma has been working on the franchise since the "Ocarina of Time" which was originally released back in 1998.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's" latest appearance was during the big Nintendo Switch event last week where all rumors that say the game will be delayed was shut. The event confirmed that the much-awaited open world game will be a launch title for the upcoming portable console.

Shortly after the good news, Aonuma granted an interview with Waypoint where he expressed that the doors are open for a future female portrayal of Link. When asked to address the rumors about a possible female Link, the game producer responded by saying in the Wii U game "Hyrule Warriors," gamers can access and play as Princess Zelda with more options of other female playable characters.

However, Aonuma added, "But in the future, regarding doing that sort of thing again, and changing what you expect from Zelda characters, I'd say yes, it's a possibility."

Considering that the game is a 30-year-old franchise already, Waypoint also asked Aonuma how they are addressing a multigenerational audience. The game producer answered that they do not deliberately design the game for children but recognized that kids these days "like to stretch themselves" and want to always check on what the adults are playing.

Aonuma added, "But we'd like to think that these games are enjoyable by people of all ages. There's something about a Zelda game that everyone can enjoy ... And that's an aspect of the series that we want to continue with."

Like most video game makers, Aonuma reiterated that they, in Nintendo, pay a lot of attention to fans' comments and suggestions. "And the opinions that resonate most with me, I definitely take them into account when the time comes to create the next 'Zelda,'" he added.

Along with Nintendo Switch, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be released on March 3. The game will also be available on Wii U.