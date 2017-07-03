'The Mist' Episode 3 Spoilers: Mia, Jonah and Kevin Trapped in the Basement; Jay Confronts Alex

Facebook/The Mist Spike TV's newest science fiction horror is based on Stephen King's novel.

The TV series adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel "The Mist" has been well-received so far. After a mysterious mist started to envelope the town of Bridgeville in the first two airings of the show, the upcoming episode will focus on a big confrontation between two characters as one of them defends himself from the other's sensitive accusation.

The official synopsis for episode 3 reveals that Mia, Jonah and Kevin have been confined to the church basement by Connor. Elsewhere in the episode, Jay will approach Alex at the mall to tell her that he did not rape her. It remains to be seen though if Alex will actually believe him.

In the premiere episode, a thick cloud of mist started to cover the small town of Bridgeville. Kevin just had a spat with his wife, Eve, and at the time that things started happening in town, he was at police headquarters while she and their daughter Alex was at the mall. Despite the two parents still not being able to patch things up with each other, Kevin decided to do everything he can to get to the mall where his family was since he wanted to go and protect them from the mysterious mist.

While Kevin thought there was something ominous about the mist, Officer Pundik thought it was harmless and even took selfies with it. However, it did not take long for the mist to shroud the entire town and cause a number of deaths among the locals. It turned out that the mist was home to several unseen beings.

Episode 2 was titled "Withdrawal" and followed Kevin while he was trapped inside police headquarters along with several other people from town. They banded together to get out of the mist alive and go to the mall where Kevin's wife and daughter were. However, on the way there, they found themselves in a car accident. This caused the group to get out of their vehicle and head for a nearby church to regroup.

After episode 2 aired last June 29, the series will return on July 6 for the next episode. While fans will have to wait until July 6 to watch episode 3 on TV, they already have the option of watching it online thanks to Spike that has released episodes 2 and 3 ahead of time.