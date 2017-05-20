'The Mummy' Movie Release Date, Latest News: Final Trailer Revealed

Universal Pictures has recently released the final trailer for the upcoming movie "The Mummy," which stars Tom Cruise in the beginning of what is supposed to be a new monster film franchise.

Cruise is headlining an all-new cinematic version of the legend of "The Mummy," whose last series installment was released almost a decade ago and was then starred by Brendan Fraser. Before Fraser's three films between 1999 and 2008, the classic film franchise was initially fronted by Boris Karloff in 1932.

The upcoming film focuses on an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella) who is previously thought to be safely entombed in a crypt beneath the unforgiving desert but ends up awakening in modern day. With her destiny unjustly taken away from her during her lifetime, she brings with her an intense malevolence that she has nurtured over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

"The Mummy" features an exciting balance of wonder and thrills while also introducing a new world of gods and monsters. The movie will depict various adventures from the coarse and deep sands of the Middle East to the hidden mazes under the city of London.

The new trailer features Cruise's character Nick Morton and his few harrowing international encounters with the Princess Ahmanet (Boutella), which includes a comical car chase scene featuring a grimy humanoid figure clawing at the main character's face.

"That's my face! That's my face!" Cruise is heard screaming. The car then tumbles down an embankment, almost crushing him. Fortunately, he escapes relatively unscathed.

The cast of "The Mummy" also includes Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Oscar winner Russell Crowe.

The film is directed by Alex Kurtzman, who also serves as a producer of the film alongside Chris Morgan and Sean Daniel. The screenplay was written by Jon Spaihts and Christopher McQuarrie, with Bobby Cohen as executive producer.

The upcoming monster flick is planned as the first film in the Universal Monster cinematic universe with intended series installments for "The Wolfman," "The Invisible Man," "Bride of Frankenstein" and "Van Helsing."

"The Mummy" is scheduled to hit theaters on June 9, 2017.