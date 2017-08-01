The Nintendo Switch 'RiME: Collector's Edition' to Be Released by Amazon Spain

amazon.es Tequila Works' "RiME" puzzle-adventure game costs US29.99.

A special Collector's Edition of Tequila Works' adventure-puzzle game "RiME" for Nintendo Switch will be released by Amazon Spain.

Based on the product listing that was posted on the online retailer's Spanish website, the "RiME" Collector's Edition for Nintendo Switch will come with the main game as well as a lot of different exclusive goodies like the game's official soundtrack, a printed map of the game world, and an exclusive art book. All the contents will be presented in a deluxe packaging.

However, the product listing does not mention the actual retail price of the game's Collector's Edition and its official release date.

According to the game developer, the events featured on "RiME" center on the adventures of a young boy who is stuck on a mysterious island after his ship is wrecked by a devastating storm. "Players must use their wits to decipher the challenges and secrets of an expansive world strewn with rugged terrain, wild creatures and the crumbling ruins of a long-forgotten civilization. With subtle narrative, colorful artwork and a sweeping score, RiME offers players a meaningful journey filled with discovery," the game description states.

The game allows players to explore the game's massive universe while solving puzzles and finding secrets in order to survive all the challenges that will come their way.

The game was first released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 26 for $29.99, while the Nintendo Switch edition will come out in the third quarter of the year.

According to reports, the game developer was supposed to release the Nintendo Switch version of "RiME" for $40, but it reportedly received massive criticisms from the players. This prompted Tequila Works to cut down the price to $29.99 just like the other console editions.

The game developer has yet to announce if the special Collector's Edition of "RiME" will also come out in the U.S. and other markets.