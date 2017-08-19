'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Spoilers, News: Vicki Gunvalson Mocks Shannon Beador for Weight Gain

Vicki Gunvalson mocked her former friend Shannon Beador on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" after the latter blamed the former for her recent weight gain. Meanwhile, Shannon recently made peace with Kelly Dodd on the show.

Facebook/RealHousewivesOfOrangeCounty Promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12.

According to Shannon, she could not move on from Vicki's claims that she was beaten by her husband David. She further insisted that the 40 pounds she put on between seasons were due to the stress she experienced.

Kelly later told Vicki that Shannon is blaming her for the weight gain to which the 55-year-old businesswoman responded by saying she has text messages and pictures. Shannon and co-star Tamra Judge now appear to be teaming up to give the cold shoulder to Vicki.

Fans might not see much of Vicki following Monday's episode as she plans to take time off from the show, specifically away from Tamra and Shannon to "punish" them for not wanting to be friends with her. While Vicki might have had a part in the drama, the two women want to put the blame entirely on her.

Vicki revealed that her husband Ryan and daughter Briana had taken her away to relax. It seems she is happy to be to be with her grandsons, away from the show and the drama between her and the cabal of Tamra and Shannon.

Vicki's only remaining ally on the series seems to be Kelly who, despite her talk with Shannon, still decided to side with Vicki. What the fiery Latina has in mind is still to be seen as the gossip-loving champagne drinker seems to be playing the two sides against each other. What will she have to gain?

Viewers will have to catch season 12 episode 7 titled "Un-Noble Women" to find out what happens next. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.