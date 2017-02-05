'The Sims 4' News, Update: New Patch Released; Main Menu Changes and More Detailed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

An update for "The Sims 4" was released by Electronic Arts (EA) to polish the game as more expansions or downloadable content (DLC) are released for the hit life-simulation game.

Thanks to the patch, there will be a "new, but hopefully familiar looking" Main Menu in "The Sims 4." The details were specified by the studio in the patch notes.

"Continue (the big play button), other than a location shift, functions exactly as it did," the developers wrote. "New Game and Load Game have come down from their hidden corner, and are now found alongside the Continue button," they went on to say.

Another change in "The Sims 4" that players will notice after the update is that they can now add a household to an existing save by going to the Map view screen on the lower right. The upper right menus will now only feature the Gallery and the Options menu. The lower left is now dedicated to information including the expansion packs.

EA also fixed some glaring issues in "The Sims 4" so players will not have to worry about the baby disappearing upon age up.

Another baby-related issue addressed in this update involves toddlers "being placed down through a wall, and outside of their home, if carried to use an object that was against an outer wall."

Additionally, this "The Sims 4" update should eliminate the issue in which a toddler ends up being stuck next to an elevator after loading the lot. However, this is different for saved games.

"This fix will address future occurrences, however, to correct the issue in an already saved game, travel to another lot with the toddler and return," EA detailed.

"The Sims 4" players will also finally be spared of that experience in which the voice and the animation do not sync together. "Had that early film feel, except without the cool fighting, or person in rubber monster suit scenes," EA quipped.

There were small changes made in the "Outdoor Retreat" and "Get Together" expansions for "The Sims 4," which were detailed in the patch notes.

Finally, to celebrate the 17th anniversary of the franchise, Simmers can take part in the revelry by donning a new shirt specifically designed for the festivity.